Man, 28, dies after being hit by a truck in midtown Tucson

A man has died after he was hit by a truck in central Tucson last week.

The pedestrian crash occurred on May 4, while Evander Aaron Nelson, 28, was standing in the median lane of westbound 22nd Street, near South Fourth Avenue, approximately 50 feet west of a marked crosswalk.

Tucson police said a blue 2007 Nissan Titan struck him around 11:30 p.m. The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Nelson was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On May 7, Nelson died from the injuries he sustained during the crash, police said.

Mid-block crossing by Nelson is the major contributing factor in the crash, police said.

