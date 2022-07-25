Man, 29, wanted in fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex

Tucson police are looking for a 29-year-old man suspected in a fatal shooting at a midtown apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., multiple reports came in about a shooting at the complex, at 4100 E. 29th St. There, police found 27-year-old Cody Seth Hinsley dead.

Police learned that Hinsely was in an ongoing disagreement with a group prior to the shooting and identified the suspect, Kristoffer David Seeger.

Seeger is described as 5’9, 160 pounds with numerous neck and facial tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Seeger is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if located.