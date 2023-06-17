Tucson police are searching for the shooter of a 30-year-old man who was killed Friday in a south-side parking lot, they said Saturday.

Police were called to the scene and found the victim at about 4:15 p.m. Friday in an alley north of a business in the 3700 block of South Park Avenue.

Firefighters took Jacob Dean Stark to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police gave the following account, based on initial interviews and forensic evidence, in a news release:

Stark had been in the area with a friend when he was approached by a male who shot him and then ran away.

Detectives have a basic description of the shooter, are following up on leads and are seeking information about a motive.

They ask that anyone with information call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME; "you can remain anonymous," police said.