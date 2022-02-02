Man, 31, wanted in south-side Tucson shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Tucson police have obtained an arrest warrant in a south-side shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Emilio Casimiro Lopez, 31, is wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipline.

Lopez is described as 5’6, 160 pounds and could possibly be armed.

If Lopez is found, police ask that you do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

On Jan. 20, just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of East Irvington Road, near Park Avenue, for a report of a shooting victim, police said. Police found Alejandra Valles Valenzuela, 36, in the parking lot with gunshot trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An additional man was found in the complex with gunshot trauma, police said. He was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe that the man and Valenzuela were leaving the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, near Bilby Road, in a SUV when they were stopped by Lopez and a confrontation ensued.

Lopez is accused of opening fire into the SUV, striking both victims. The man and Valenzuela then drove away.