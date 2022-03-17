 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 40, arrested in fatal pedestrian hit and run on Tucson's north side
alert

Man, 40, arrested in fatal pedestrian hit and run on Tucson's north side

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit and run of a pedestrian on Tucson’s west side earlier this month.

Lester David Flores, 40, is accused of being behind the wheel of a white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that struck and killed Thomas Joseph Lemburg, 54, on March 5 around 9:30 p.m. At the time, Lemburg was running from north to south across Prince Road, near Flowing Wells Road, Tucson Police said. Flores fled the area prior to police arrival.

Flores was found on Thursday, March 17, at a motel on West Miracle Mile, police said. He was booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of hit and run involving a fatality.

Lester David Flores

 Courtesy Pima County Sheriff's Department

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

South by Southwest 2022: Social justice issues take center stage

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News