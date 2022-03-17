Man, 40, arrested in fatal pedestrian hit and run on Tucson's north side

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit and run of a pedestrian on Tucson’s west side earlier this month.

Lester David Flores, 40, is accused of being behind the wheel of a white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that struck and killed Thomas Joseph Lemburg, 54, on March 5 around 9:30 p.m. At the time, Lemburg was running from north to south across Prince Road, near Flowing Wells Road, Tucson Police said. Flores fled the area prior to police arrival.

Flores was found on Thursday, March 17, at a motel on West Miracle Mile, police said. He was booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of hit and run involving a fatality.