Man, 46, dies after 2-vehicle crash on Tucson's south side
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One man died after a car crash on Tucson’s south side Wednesday evening.

On Dec. 29 at 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Valencia and Wilmot roads.

A Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Valencia and made a left-hand turn at Wilmot, colliding with an eastbound Nissan Armada being driven by 46-year-old Robert Graves, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Graves was taken to a local hospital where he later died, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The driver of the Toyota remained on scene and did not have any injuries.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

