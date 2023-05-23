Wayne Wakefield, 71, was taken to a hospital after a Toyota he was driving and a Jeep collided shortly before 1:30 a.m. at West Orange Grove Road and North La Cholla Boulevard, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department news release said.

Brian Clarke, 29, the driver of the Jeep, showed signs of impairment at the scene, the news release said. He was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, criminal damage and driving under the influence, the release said.