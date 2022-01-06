Man, 75, dies after 4-vehicle crash in central Tucson

A man has died following a four-vehicle crash in midtown Tucson.

Joseph Edward Parker, 75, died on Jan. 5 after he was taken to Banner-University Medical Center for further evaluation on Dec. 28, Tucson Police said

On Dec. 28 at 10:13 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Main Avenue and West Speedway after receiving reports of a serious injury collision involving four vehicles.

Officers determined that Parker, the driver of a white 2007 Nissan Altima, was approaching a red light when he pushed on the accelerator instead of the brakes, causing him to run the red light and strike a blue 2003 Honda Civic.

That crash then caused Parker to strike a blue 2021 Chevrolet Colorado that was stopped in the left-turn bay of eastbound Speedway, police said. As a result of that crash, the Chevrolet was pushed backward into a silver 2003 Hyundai Tiburon.

Parker’s failure to stop for a red light is the major contributing factor in the crash, police said.

No charges or citations will be issued.