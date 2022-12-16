Man, 89, stabbed to death on Tucson's south side; relative arrested

An 89-year-old man was stabbed to death on Tucson’s south side Friday morning.
At 7 a.m., Pima County sheriff deputies were sent to the 3200 block of West Dakota Street, near South Camino De La Tierra, after a 911 caller said someone has been stabbed, a news release from the sheriff’s department said. Upon arriving, Delbert McBride was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.
Terri Sides, 58, was arrested in connection to the stabbing and is facing a charge of second-degree murder. Sides was the step-granddaughter of McBride, the news release said.
