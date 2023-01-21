Man accused of firing shotgun in Tucson health care facility

Tucson police have arrested a man they say fired a shotgun inside a health care facility on the city’s south side.

Police were called to the facility in the 2800 block of East District Street about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday after workers said the gunman walked into the lobby and fired the weapon, Tucson police said in a news release.

Arthur John Bodnar, 33, was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the incident after police spotted him driving near North Tucson Boulevard and East Prince Road.

Bodnar was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within city limits and being prohibited possessor, police said.