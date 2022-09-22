Man accused of lying about gun used in Tucson mass killing

A Tucson man is accused of making a false statement to law enforcement in connection to a mass shooting last month that left four people dead, including a Pima County constable.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives initiated an investigation into the acquisition of a firearm used in shooting last month following the shooting that occurred during an attempted eviction.

On Aug. 25, Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and Lind Commons apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath, 28, were serving Gavin Lee Stansell, 24, an eviction notice when he opened fire, killing both women. Stansell also killed Elijah Miranda, 25, a bystander, before turning the gun on himself.

ATF was able to determine that the firearm’s lower receiver was purchased at a Federal Firearms Licensee in Tucson by Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, in November 2021, a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said.

The agency said Quintana completed a form at the time of the purchase stating that he was the true purchaser of the lower receiver, and that he was not acquiring it on behalf of another person, the news release said. Federal agents interviewed Quintana about the purchase on Aug. 26, which is when they say he made false statements about the purchase of the lower receiver.

Quintana had his initial appearance on Monday before United States Magistrate Judge Eric J. Markovich. A conviction for making a false statement to law enforcement carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.