 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of shooting at Tucson police officer back in jail
alert top story

Man accused of shooting at Tucson police officer back in jail

A man released from jail after being accused of shooting at a Tucson police sergeant is back behind bars.

On Friday, Zachary Oscar Lee, 26, had a hearing in front of a Superior Court judge for reconsideration of his bond bond and release from jail, according to a tweet from police chief Chris Magnus.

The release sparked outrage among police and the community.

After the hearing Lee was ordered back to jail and bond was set at $75,000.

“Great work by our detectives and the County Attorney’s Office to make this happen,” Magnus said in a Tweet.

The “relentless work” of Attorney Mike Storie and Pima County Attorney’s Office Prosecutor Dan South was what brought Lee back into custody, the Tucson Police Officers Association said.

Tucson City Court Judge Rosemary G. Panuco had allowed for the release of Lee on Aug. 23 after he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Magnus took to Twitter and described Lee’s release as “beyond frustrating.”

Lee’s arrest stems from an incident on Aug. 20 when police say he shot at Sgt. Lorence Jove. Jove along with other officers were in plainclothes and working in unmarked cars in the area of East 29th Street and South Swan Road.

Lee said he did not know that the person he shot at was a police officer, according to an interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court.

Lee’s next court date is scheduled on Sept. 13.

Zachary Oscar Lee

Zachary Oscar Lee

 Tucson Police Department

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Dog walks miles to Pima Animal Care Center after escaping from home

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News