Man accused of shooting at Tucson police officer back in jail

A man released from jail after being accused of shooting at a Tucson police sergeant is back behind bars.

On Friday, Zachary Oscar Lee, 26, had a hearing in front of a Superior Court judge for reconsideration of his bond bond and release from jail, according to a tweet from police chief Chris Magnus.

The release sparked outrage among police and the community.

After the hearing Lee was ordered back to jail and bond was set at $75,000.

“Great work by our detectives and the County Attorney’s Office to make this happen,” Magnus said in a Tweet.

The “relentless work” of Attorney Mike Storie and Pima County Attorney’s Office Prosecutor Dan South was what brought Lee back into custody, the Tucson Police Officers Association said.

Tucson City Court Judge Rosemary G. Panuco had allowed for the release of Lee on Aug. 23 after he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Magnus took to Twitter and described Lee’s release as “beyond frustrating.”