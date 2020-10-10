Man arrested a week after fatal shooting at Tucson home

A man faces a second-degree murder charge eight days after allegedly killing another man during an altercation, Tucson police say.

On Oct. 1, officers responding to a shooting at 2522 N. Estrella Ave. found Curtis Michael Fanning, 37, with gunshot wounds in a vehicle at the home, a police news release said.

Paramedics attempted to treat Fanning, but he was declared dead at the scene shortly after 11:40 p.m.

Detectives determined Robert Anthony Fimbrez, 50, was with Fanning, his girlfriend, and other guests when a verbal altercation occurred between the two men.

"According to witnesses, both men produced handguns and exchanged gunfire, and (Fanning) was subsequently shot," police said.

It was the second altercation between Fimbrez and Fanning in recent weeks, police said.

Fimbrez, who fled the scene, was found on Friday in the 1300 block of West St. Mary's road.

