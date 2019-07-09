Authorities say a man was arrested after firing shots toward an empty campsite Monday at Rose Canyon Lake Campground in Mount Lemmon.
Nobody was injured.
Pima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of shots fired after 1 a.m. and found Eldon Hays, 58, matched the description of the person who campers had seen firing rounds from a handgun and acting aggressively toward them, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.
Deputies found the handgun and determined Hays showed symptoms of impairment, the release said. Deputies found a truck registered in Hays' name which had been crashed into a tree nearby.
Hays was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on 7 counts of disorderly conduct for fighting, 7 counts of disorderly conduct involving a weapon, and driving under the influence.