Eldon Hays

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

Authorities say a man was arrested after firing shots toward an empty campsite Monday at Rose Canyon Lake Campground in Mount Lemmon. 

Nobody was injured.

Pima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of shots fired after 1 a.m. and found Eldon Hays, 58, matched the description of the person who campers had seen firing rounds from a handgun and acting aggressively toward them, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.

Deputies found the handgun and determined Hays showed symptoms of impairment, the release said. Deputies found a truck registered in Hays' name which had been crashed into a tree nearby. 

Hays was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on 7 counts of disorderly conduct for fighting, 7 counts of disorderly conduct involving a weapon, and driving under the influence.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.