Marana police say they're looking for a man after he intentionally rammed a police vehicle.

Officials have detained the man they considered armed and dangerous in the Picture Rocks area Thursday afternoon.

According to Marana Police spokesman Sgt. Chriswell Scott, Kyle Montgomery, 25, was allegedly involved in a car chase after intentionally ramming a Marana Police vehicle shortly after 10 a.m. 

Montgomery allegedly fled from the car and was last seen with a "long gun" in the Picture Rocks area near West Ina Road, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.

PCSD officials alerted the public that Montgomery was considered dangerous.

He was detained shortly before 5:15 p.m. near East Prince Road and North Stone Avenue, according to Scott.

Court records show that Montgomery previously spent time in prison for burglary charges.

Anyone with further information about the incident can call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line. 

