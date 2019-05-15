A man was arrested on suspicion of killing his wife inside their home in midtown Tucson Wednesday night, police say.
At about 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of North Palo Verde Avenue for a report of a possible homicide, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Officers detained the man after finding him at the door of the home. Once inside, they found the woman, who is in her late 30s, dead from obvious signs of sharp force trauma, Dugan said.
An infant girl was also found unharmed inside.
Officers are not searching for additional suspects, Dugan said, adding that it appears to be a domestic-violence related incident.
Anyone with additional information about the case are asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.