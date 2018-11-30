James Daniel Candelaria

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

Deputies have arrested a man they say fatally shot someone after getting into an argument Thursday night, officials say. 

James Daniel Candelaria, 37, has been booked into Pima County jail on one count of first-degree murder, according to Pima County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 29 at around 7:39 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a shopping center in the 5000 block of North Oracle Road. 

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two men behind the Denny's Diner.

One man had a gunshot wound to the chest, and was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injury. The identify of the victim is unknown at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line. 

