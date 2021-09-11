Man arrested after suspicious death in northwest Tucson

A man was arrested after an investigation of a suspicious death Friday morning.
Agustin Lopez, 47, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into Pima County jail, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.
On Friday morning after 8 a.m., deputies went to the 9400 block of North Crestone Drive, on Tucson's northwest side, after getting reports of a medical issue, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies found Charles Ashworth, 60, inside the residence with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives arrived at the scene and collected evidence, which led to Lopez’s arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.