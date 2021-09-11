Man arrested after suspicious death in northwest Tucson

Agustin Lopez, 47, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into Pima County jail, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

On Friday morning after 8 a.m., deputies went to the 9400 block of North Crestone Drive, on Tucson's northwest side, after getting reports of a medical issue, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies found Charles Ashworth, 60, inside the residence with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.