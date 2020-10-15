 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested at border checkpoint near Tucson in killing of 2 women in Arivaca
editor's pick top story

Man arrested at border checkpoint near Tucson in killing of 2 women in Arivaca

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 36-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the killing of two women in Arivaca early Thursday morning.

Justin Tyler Grandstaff was apprehended at the Border Patrol checkpoint south of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. Deputies went to a home in Arivaca after reports of gunshots about 1 a.m. They found Kaycie Mattias, 33, dead at the scene.

Deputies also found Monica Gilkey, 55, who died later at the hospital.

Neither a possible motive nor the nature of the relationship between the three people was immediately known Thursday afternoon.

Grandstaff was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News