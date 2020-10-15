Man arrested at border checkpoint near Tucson in killing of 2 women in Arivaca

A 36-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the killing of two women in Arivaca early Thursday morning.
Justin Tyler Grandstaff was apprehended at the Border Patrol checkpoint south of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. Deputies went to a home in Arivaca after reports of gunshots about 1 a.m. They found Kaycie Mattias, 33, dead at the scene.
Deputies also found Monica Gilkey, 55, who died later at the hospital.
Neither a possible motive nor the nature of the relationship between the three people was immediately known Thursday afternoon.
Grandstaff was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.
