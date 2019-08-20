Ricky Legrand, 32, was arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of child sex crimes.

A San Manuel man was arrested on suspicion of multiple sex crimes and drug charges involving two teen girls last week, police say.

Ricky Legrand, 32, was arrested after Sahuarita police investigated a report of a girl randomly knocking on doors at a local hotel on Aug. 17, a police news release said.

Officers found the girl, her sister and a man allegedly identified as Legrand inside one of the rooms.

Investigators learned that Legrand allegedly supplied them with drugs and alcohol after meeting one of the girls through social media, police said.

They also discovered Legrand allegedly committed multiple sex crimes involving the girls, the news release said.

Legrand faces charges of sexual conduct with a minor, molestation of a child, possession and use of a dangerous drug, furnishing obscene material to a minor, furnishing liquor to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

