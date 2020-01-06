Man arrested in apparent slaying of his sister in midtown Tucson home

A man was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of his sister in a midtown home, Tucson police say.

At about 8 p.m., a teen living in the home reported a domestic violence-related incident involving a knife in the 2400 block of South Holly Stravenue. The home is near East Aviation Parkway and South County Club Road.

Officers immediately detained the man, who is in his 40s, before continuing through the home.

The woman, also in her 40s, was found in the backyard suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a police spokesman.

She succumbed to her injuries at a hospital shortly after arrival.

Police have not released their names.

Dugan said the brother and sister, their mother and the teen were all inside the home when the incident occurred.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.

