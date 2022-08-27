Man arrested in connection to April homicide, Tucson police say

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened back in April.

Detectives identified Tony Razo, 44, as the suspect in the death of Ronald Bonillas, 55. On Aug. 24, police found Razo at a residence in the 2600 block of South Eighth Avenue, near West 37th Street.

Razo was taken into custody and charged on suspicion of second-degree murder, police said.

On April 27, police received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive man in the front yard of a condemned house in the 4000 block of South Belmar Avenue, near West Lincoln Street. Upon arriving, officers found Bonillas and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.