Man arrested in connection to April homicide, Tucson police say

Tony Razo, 44.

 Courtesy of the Tucson Police Department

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened back in April.

Detectives identified Tony Razo, 44, as the suspect in the death of Ronald Bonillas, 55. On Aug. 24, police found Razo at a residence in the 2600 block of South Eighth Avenue, near West 37th Street.

Razo was taken into custody and charged on suspicion of second-degree murder, police said.

On April 27, police received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive man in the front yard of a condemned house in the 4000 block of South Belmar Avenue, near West Lincoln Street. Upon arriving, officers found Bonillas and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

