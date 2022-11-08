 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man arrested in connection to crash that killed 3-year-old boy

Tyler Marcum, 23.

 Courtesy of the Pima County Sheriff's Department

A man was arrested after he reportedly drove under the influence and crashed into a car, killing a 3-year-old child and injuring another, officials said.

On Nov. 6, Tyler Marcum, 23, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, was traveling east on West El Tiro Road when he crossed into a westbound lane and struck a Nissan Altima, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. The Nissan was traveling north on North Puma Road, making a left hand turn from a stop sign to go west on El Tiro Road at the time.

The Nissan was occupied by three people, including two children, the news release said. One of the children, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The child died due to his injuries on Tuesday.

The other child was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, the news release said. Both of the children had been restrained properly at the time of the crash.

People are also reading…

Marcum was arrested and charged on suspicion of aggravated assault and driving under the influence. Other criminal charges are pending, the news release said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

AP VoteCast: Voters fueled by concern for nation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News