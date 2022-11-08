Man arrested in connection to crash that killed 3-year-old boy

A man was arrested after he reportedly drove under the influence and crashed into a car, killing a 3-year-old child and injuring another, officials said.

On Nov. 6, Tyler Marcum, 23, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, was traveling east on West El Tiro Road when he crossed into a westbound lane and struck a Nissan Altima, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. The Nissan was traveling north on North Puma Road, making a left hand turn from a stop sign to go west on El Tiro Road at the time.

The Nissan was occupied by three people, including two children, the news release said. One of the children, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The child died due to his injuries on Tuesday.

The other child was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, the news release said. Both of the children had been restrained properly at the time of the crash.

Marcum was arrested and charged on suspicion of aggravated assault and driving under the influence. Other criminal charges are pending, the news release said.