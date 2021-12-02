 Skip to main content
Man arrested in connection to disappearance of two teen girls in Oro Valley
Oro Valley Police have arrested a man in connection to the disappearance of two 14-year-old girls.

Moss Orion Worthington, 33, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, 11 counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of custodial interference.

On Nov. 22, two 14-year-old girls were reported missing after being engaged in social media interactions with a man, police said.

On Dec. 1, probable cause was established that the teens were in the company of Worthington, police said. Police then applied for a search warrant of Worthington’s apartment, where the girls were found.

Worthington had been reportedly corresponding with one of the teenagers via social media for several weeks, police said.

The victims are safe and the Department of Child Safety is involved, Oro Valley police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Moss Orion Worthington

 Courtesy of Oro Valley Police Department

