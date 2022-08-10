 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in connection to fatal crash on Tucson's west side

  • Updated

A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on July 25 on the west side, sheriff's officials said.

Alex Maldonado was arrested at the port of entry in Nogales just before noon and booked into the Santa Cruz County jail awaiting extradition to Pima County.

Maldonado is facing a charge of failure to remain on the scene of a fatal collision in connection with the death of David Moreno, 26.

Moreno's body was found by deputies just off the road near South Kinney and West Gates Pass roads. His injuries were consistent with being hit be a vehicle, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The driver who struck Moreno did not stay at the scene of the crash, the release said.

The sheriff's department said Maldonado was driving the Dodge Charger involved in the crash. The vehicle has been recovered, the department said.

Alex Maldonado 

 Santa Cruz County jail

