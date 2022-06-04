 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at south side motel

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting at a south side motel earlier this week.

Damien Esquire Hall, 32, was identified as the suspect in the death of Jesse Von Hernandez, 44, police said. Hall was later found by officers at a near-by motel in the 300 block of East Benson Highway and taken into custody.

Hall was charged on suspicion of second degree murder and was booked into the Pima County Jail where he is being held on a $1,002,000 bond, police said.

On May 31, officers found Hernandez with gunshot trauma outside of a motel, located at 755 E. Benson Highway. Despite life-saving efforts, Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe that Hernandez was involved in a dispute with an individual prior to being shot.

