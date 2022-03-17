 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in February
alert

Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in February

A man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of of a 59-year-old man last month. 

Darryl Hughes was found shot on Feb. 5 in a parking lot in the 2600 block of North Alvernon, north of Grant Road. He was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Through follow-up interviews, Reginald Buckhanon, 38, was identified as the suspect and was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder on Wednesday, March 16.

Reginald Buckhanon

 Courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Department

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

South by Southwest 2022: Social justice issues take center stage

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News