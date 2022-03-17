Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in February

A man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of of a 59-year-old man last month.

Darryl Hughes was found shot on Feb. 5 in a parking lot in the 2600 block of North Alvernon, north of Grant Road. He was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Through follow-up interviews, Reginald Buckhanon, 38, was identified as the suspect and was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder on Wednesday, March 16.