Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in February

A man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of of a 59-year-old man last month.
Darryl Hughes was found shot on Feb. 5 in a parking lot in the 2600 block of North Alvernon, north of Grant Road. He was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Through follow-up interviews, Reginald Buckhanon, 38, was identified as the suspect and was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder on Wednesday, March 16.
