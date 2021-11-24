Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in midtown Tucson

A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday night in midtown Tucson.

Kevin William Holland, 34, was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder and is being held at the Pima County Jail.

On Tuesday before 6 p.m., officers were called to the 4600 block of East 31st Street, near Golf Links and Swan roads, for reports of a shooting. Tucson Police found Alberto Ledezma, 34, shot.

Despite life saving efforts, Ledezma died at the scene, police said.

Detectives learned that Ledezma was visiting Holland during a social gathering, police said. A confrontation happened between the two and shots were fired. Holland called 911 to report the shooting.