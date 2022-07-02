Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Tucson's east side

Tucson police arrested a man after he reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend following a crash on Tucson’s east side Friday afternoon.

Joseph Brandon Gourley, 45, was charged on suspicion of first degree murder and is being held in the Pima County jail, police said.

On July 1, officers arrived at the intersection of East Fifth Street and North Wilmot Road after receiving reports of a two vehicle crash involving a Dodge truck and a Kia Soul. Upon arriving, police found Jessica Garcia, 36, unresponsive in the truck with gunshot trauma.

Witnesses observed Gourley exit the truck and flee the scene, police said. Officers later found Gourley in a nearby yard and detained him.

Detectives learned that Gourley was driving the truck at the time of the collision, police said. He then reportedly exited the vehicle and shot Garcia before leaving the scene.

Garcia was pronounced dead after arriving at St. Joseph’s Hospital, police said. Two occupants of the Kia were also taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com

