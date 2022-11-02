Man arrested in connection to homicide on Tucson's south side

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting last month on Tucson’s south side.

On Nov. 1, Tucson police found the suspect vehicle that was involved in the death of Marcos Nino, 22. Officers then contacted the driver along with Robert Anthony Vasquez, 29, and continued the investigation.

Detectives believe that Vasquez and Nino did not know each other, and the incident began as a traffic confrontation in the road, police said. Vasquez was arrested and charged on suspicion of first-degree murder and weapons misconduct. He also had numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest.

On Oct. 7, officers arrived at the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and East Benson Highway where they found Nino with gunshot trauma inside of a gold Jeep that had struck a guardrail. Nino was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nino had been traveling north on South Sixth Avenue approaching East Benson Highway when gunfire was heard, police said. Nino was struck, causing him to veer off the road and strike the guardrail.