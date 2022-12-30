 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in connection to two Tucson bank robberies

Jorge Villagrana, 29.

 Courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Department

A man was arrested on Wednesday after authorities said he robbed two Chase Bank branches in Tucson.

On Dec. 16, Pima County sheriff deputies responded to an armed robbery report at the Chase Bank near North Oracle Road and West Rudasill Road. It was discovered that the robber passed a note to a teller demanding money and threatened to shoot up the place, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.

The robber fled with the money prior to police arrival. Despite searching the area, he was not found.

On Dec. 21, detectives learned the same man had robbed the Chase Bank near South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way in a similar manner, the news release said. Both Tucson police and the sheriff’s department worked together and identified the suspect as Jorge Villagrana, 29.

Deputies arrested Villagrana on Wednesday and booked him into the Pima County jail. He faces multiple charges of robbery.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

