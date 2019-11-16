Humberto Chapetti

 Tucson Police Department

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with an August homicide investigation, officials said. 

Humberto Chapetti, 18, was arrested for his involvement in the murder of Romulo Barcarse, 29, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. 

Chapetti was being held in Pima County Jail on unrelated charges when gang detectives located him, the news release said. Chapetti faces charges of first-degree murder, abandonment or concealment of a dead body and prohibited posessor. 

Barcarse's remains were found on a ranch on the 12900 block of South Old Nogales Highway on August 14. 

Bacarse was identified by an acquaintance through social media a few days after Tucson police released information to the public about his tattoos in hopes of identifying his remains.

