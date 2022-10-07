Man arrested in connection with death of his mother in South Tucson

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection with the death of his mother on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, South Tucson police responded to a residence at the 400 block of West 30th Street, near South 10th Avenue, and found Carmen Ruiz, 67, with signs of trauma. Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department’s criminal investigations division was able to identify the suspect as George Valles, 37. Valles, Ruiz's son, fled from the residence before police arrived.

On Oct. 6, the sheriff’s department’s fugitive investigative strike team, U.S. marshals and Tucson police arrested Valles and booked him into the Pima County jail. Valles is facing a charge of second-degree murder.