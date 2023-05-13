Sahuarita police arrested a man in connection with a vehicle collision that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a red Ford F150 pickup truck and a white Cadillac sedan near East Quail Crossing Boulevard and South Old Nogales Highway around 12 a.m. The sedan was fully engulfed in flames while the pickup truck was unoccupied, police said.

The occupant in the sedan, a 20-year-old Sahuarita resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim’s identity was not released on Saturday.

A witness told officers that they saw a man who was next to the pickup truck flee the area. Police later found the man, Camron Ortega, 24, at a local hospital.

Police said Ortega was showing signs and symptoms of impairment.

Ortega was arrested and charged on suspicion of second-degree murder, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 520-445-7847, the anonymous tipster line.