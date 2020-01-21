Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run on Tucson's southwest side

A man was arrested Monday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on Tucson's southwest side.

Marty Huaraque, 43, died after being hit by a car around 9 p.m. Jan. 6 on South Cardinal Avenue just north of West Valencia Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Gabriel Yrigolla, 32, was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into Pima County Jail, the department said.

Yrigolla was driving the silver mustang that killed Huarague, the department said in a news release. He is facing charges for failure to remain on scene of a fatal collision and tampering with evidence.

