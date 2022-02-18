 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Tucson’s north side.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Koby Evan Dylan Kemp was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Rene Romero, 42. 

On Feb. 12, officers were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex, at 102. W. Roger Road, near North Oracle Road, where they found Romero in a vehicle with gunshot trauma.

Romero was taken to Banner University Medical Center and later died due to his injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Detectives believe that a dispute took place in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

Koby Evan Dylan Kemp

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

