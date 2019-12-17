Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson Quik Mart

A man was recently arrested for allegedly killing another man at a Quik Mart on Tucson's south side, officials say.

On Aug. 23, deputies responded to store at 4208 East Benson Highway, near South Columbus Boulevard, for reports of a shooting at about 9 p.m., a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release said.

Anthony Corral, 35, was found with a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The investigation led detectives to arrest 34-year-old Tito Rene Scott. He remains at the Pima County jail on a $1 million bond.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied structure and aggravated assault in the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.