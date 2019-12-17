You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson Quik Mart
alert top story

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson Quik Mart

Tito Rene Scott, 34, was attested on suspicion of killing a man at a Quik Mart on Tucson's south side in August.

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

A man was recently arrested for allegedly killing another man at a Quik Mart on Tucson's south side, officials say.

On Aug. 23, deputies responded to store at 4208 East Benson Highway, near South Columbus Boulevard, for reports of a shooting at about 9 p.m., a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release said.

Anthony Corral, 35, was found with a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The investigation led detectives to arrest 34-year-old Tito Rene Scott. He remains at the Pima County jail on a $1 million bond.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied structure and aggravated assault in the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.  

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

