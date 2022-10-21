Man arrested in connection with father's death near Picture Rocks

A man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his father near Picture Rocks on Thursday.
Deputies responded on Oct. 20 to a home near the 6000 block of North Featherstone Trail after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot. Upon arriving, deputies found Howard Ocskai, 56, with signs of trauma, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.
Ocskai was taken to a hospital where he later died, the news release said.
Detectives learned Ocskai had been shot during an altercation between him and his son, Nicholas Ocskai, 30, the news release said.
Nicholas was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.
