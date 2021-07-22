Man arrested in connection with shooting on Tucson's northwest side

Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Tucson's northwest side on Tuesday, officials said.

Witness interviews and evidence led deputies to arrest Eric Miller, 32, in connection with the shooting near Magee and Oldfather roads, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

At 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting near the 7800 block of North Viewpointe Circle after someone called 911 and reported that a person appeared at his door with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said. At a home adjacent to the original caller, deputies found a second person with a gunshot wound and a third individual with injuries consistent with an assault.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

Deputies say Miller and two others came to the location where a fight happened, the news release said. Miller suffered a gunshot injury to his leg and was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of one count of first degree burglary and one count of aggravated assault after his release from the hospital.