Man arrested in connection with stabbing death in midtown Tucson

A man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in midtown Tucson Tuesday after he called 911 and turned himself in, officials said.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4100 block of East Fairmount Street, north of East Speedway and east of North Alvernon Way, said Frank Magos, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.

Officers found David L. Corteal, 69, with stab wounds and rendered aid until Tucson Fire personnel arrived. Firefighters transported Corteal to Banner University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Magos said.

Officers found Joshua Juarez, 36, in the 5300 block of East Grant Road, after he ran from the scene then called 911 and told a dispatcher where he was, the department said in a news release Wednesday. He was arrested, treated for a minor laceration and booked into Pima County Jail, the department said.

Officers believe Corteal and Juarez got in a fight that led to the stabbing, the department said. Juarez, Corteal and a woman all lived in the same house. Juarez is believed to be Corteal's son-in-law, Magos said on Tuesday.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

