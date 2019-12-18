Man arrested in connection with World Series rings stolen from Terry Francona's Tucson home

Pima County authorities have arrested a man in connection with the theft of two World Series rings from Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona's Tucson home.

At about 7 p.m. Tuesday night, 33-year-old Jamey Estep was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, theft and trafficking in stolen property — all felonies, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Estep, who has a years-long criminal history in Arizona, was already being held at the Pima County jail in connection with other charges, according to Pima County Superior Court records. He's being held without bond.

Francona reported the rings stolen on Nov. 7, when deputies went to a home near East Sunrise Drive and North Campbell Avenue for reports of a theft, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.

Deputies were told two rings from the 2004 and 2007 World Series were missing from Francona's home and believed to have been stolen, the release said.

Francona, a former University of Arizona baseball player, earned both rings during his time as manager of the Boston Red Sox, a position he held from 2004 to 2011. He has managed the Indians since the 2013 season.