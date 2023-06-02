A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a crash in which a motorcyclist was killed, officials said.

Devon Dobbins, 26, was driving a truck near South Nogales Highway and East Fenley Drive about 6:48 a.m. when he turned into a private drive and collided with a motorcyclist, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department news release said.

The motorcyclist, Brian Ladesich, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dobbins, who wasn’t injured, remained at the crash scene. He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by moving violation, the news release said.