Man arrested in fatal shooting on Tucson's south side

The sheriff's department has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on the south side last week.

Mario Obregon, 35, was arrested Thursday morning by a fugitive team and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

At about 6 p.m. Feb. 25 deputies responded to East Michigan Street and South Contractors Way for a report of a shooting. While en route they learned a man had been shot and driven to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said in a news release.

Detectives learned that Luis Lopez, 42, was driving south on Contractors Way at East Tennessee Street with a passenger, when a vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed and shot Lopez. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities on Wednesday put out a public alert for information on a late 1990s to early 2000s white Hyundai Sonata that was being sought in connection with the shooting.