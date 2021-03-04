 Skip to main content
Man arrested in fatal shooting on Tucson's south side
Man arrested in fatal shooting on Tucson's south side

Mario Obregon, 35, booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Mario Obregon is facing first-degree murder charges.

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

The sheriff's department has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on the south side last week.

Mario Obregon, 35, was arrested Thursday morning by a fugitive team and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

At about 6 p.m. Feb. 25 deputies responded to East Michigan Street and South Contractors Way for a report of a shooting. While en route they learned a man had been shot and driven to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said in a news release.

Detectives learned that Luis Lopez, 42, was driving south on Contractors Way at East Tennessee Street with a passenger, when a vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed and shot Lopez. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities on Wednesday put out a public alert for information on a late 1990s to early 2000s white Hyundai Sonata that was being sought in connection with the shooting.

