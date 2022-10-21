Man arrested in father's fatal shooting

A man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of his father during an argument, officials say.
Deputies went to a home in Picture Rocks near the 6000 block of North Featherstone Trail after a 911 caller said someone had been shot. Deputies found Howard Ocskai, 56, wounded, a a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.
Ocskai was taken to a hospital where he later died, the news release said.
Detectives learned Ocskai had been shot during an altercation with his son, Nicholas Ocskai, 30, the news release said.
Nicholas Ocskai was taken was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and booked into the Pima County jail.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com