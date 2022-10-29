 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man arrested in kidnapping of a 7-year-old Tucson girl

Carlos Ortega, 25.

 Courtesy of the Pima County Sheriff's Department

A man was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 7-year-old earlier this month on Tucson’s south side.

Carlos Ortega, 25, was arrested on Friday after he was identified as the kidnapper in the incident that happened Oct. 7, near South Nogales Highway. He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated assault and custodial interference.

In the incident, deputies received reports of a girl in distress in the area of the 8600 block of South Nogales Highway, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department news release said.

The child told deputies she had been abducted near her home by a man in a vehicle and was released a short time later.

The girl was uninjured, officials said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson students get hands-on training at Reid Park Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News