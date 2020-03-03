Man arrested in killing near Marana

A man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the a killing earlier this month near Marana, officials say.
Anthony Strom, 53, was arrested Friday in connection with the Feb. 8 death of Thomas Chabot near East Missile Base Road, north of Marana, the Pinal County Sheriff's Department says.
Strom was booked into the Pinal County jail.
The incident remains under investigation.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Stephanie Casanova
Reporter
Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.