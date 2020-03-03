You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested in killing near Marana
Anthony Strom

 Pinal County Sheriff's Office

A man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the a killing earlier this month near Marana, officials say.

Anthony Strom, 53, was arrested Friday in connection with the  Feb. 8 death of Thomas Chabot near East Missile Base Road, north of Marana, the Pinal County Sheriff's Department says.

Strom was booked into the Pinal County jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

