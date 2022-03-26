 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in killing of 2 near airport

Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh, 24.

 Courtesy of the Tucson Police Department

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection to a double homicide that happened earlier this week on the city’s south side.

On Friday morning, police found the vehicle they were looking for — a dark colored Jeep — in the 3600 block of East Grant Road, where they detained the four people inside. After reviewing forensic evidence and conducting follow-up interviews, police identified Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh, 24, the driver of the Jeep, as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Celina R. Garcia, 39, and Rashad Laron Smith, 44.

Detectives also learned that Naifeh and both victims were known associates, police said.

Naifeh was being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of being a prohibited possessor, police said.

On Wednesday just after 3:30 a.m., Garcia and Smith were found shot near the roadway in the 7100 block of South 12th Avenue, near Los Reales Road, police said. Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

