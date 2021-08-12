Man arrested in killing on Tucson's south side

Tucson Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened on the city’s south side Monday night.

Robert Calderon Rosas, 52, was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Domingo Sebastian Molina, 37, Tucson police said in a news release.

On Aug. 9, officers found a wounded Molina while answering a call about gunfire near South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road, police said. He died at the hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rosas and he was jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police still ask that anyone with information call 88-CRIME.