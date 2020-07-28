Man arrested in Mexico in connection with Tucson area slaying

Authorities have captured a murder suspect in Mexico in connection with a killing north of Tucson last year.
Brian Altland, 27, is in custody on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Eric Duncan McCormick, 46, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies were summoned Nov. 18 around 4:30 a.m. to the 14000 block of North Bowman Road in the Catalina area and found the victim lifeless with "obvious signs of trauma", the sheriff said in a news release.
The news release did not specify how Duncan was killed.
Altland was arrested July 25 in Caborca, about a three-hour drive southwest of Tucson in the Mexican border state of Sonora, the July 28 news release said.
The arrest resulted from a joint effort between sheriff's deputies, the U. S. Marshal's Service in Tucson and Mexican authorities, it said.
