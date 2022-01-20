Man arrested in midtown Tucson bomb threat

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection to a bomb threat that shutdown a midtown intersection on Wednesday.

Floyd Cruz Harris, 29, was charged on suspicion of auto theft, burglary, weapons misconduct and felony threats/intimidation, police said.

On Wednesday just after 2 p.m., officers located a stolen Honda CRV, which Harris was driving, near the intersection of East Broadway and South Columbus Boulevard, police said.

Officers evacuated the area after Harris made threats, police said. TPD SWAT, the bomb squad and hostage negotiators were on scene.

No injuries were reported, police said. Harris is being held at the Pima County Jail.