Man arrested in midtown Tucson bomb threat
alert

Tucson Police officers in bomb suits search Floyd Cruz Harris, chained to a utility pole near the corner of Columbus Blvd. and Broadway Blvd. on Wednesday. Harris, 29, was charged on suspicion of auto theft, burglary, weapons misconduct and felony threats/intimidation, police said.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection to a bomb threat that shutdown a midtown intersection on Wednesday.

Floyd Cruz Harris, 29, was charged on suspicion of auto theft, burglary, weapons misconduct and felony threats/intimidation, police said.

On Wednesday just after 2 p.m., officers located a stolen Honda CRV, which Harris was driving, near the intersection of East Broadway and South Columbus Boulevard, police said.

Officers evacuated the area after Harris made threats, police said. TPD SWAT, the bomb squad and hostage negotiators were on scene.

No injuries were reported, police said. Harris is being held at the Pima County Jail.

Floyd Cruz Harris

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

